The San Diego Promise provides two years of tuition at City, Mesa and Miramar colleges for first-time, full-time students. Leveraging funds provided by the state of California through the California College Promise, and with support of generous donors, the San Diego Community College District is ensuring that no deserving student is denied access to quality higher education due to lack of resources.

OVERVIEW

The San Diego Promise started as a pilot program in 2016 with 186 students. The following year, the program expanded to include nearly 700 students.

In October 2017, Governor Brown signed Assembly Bill 19. This bill created the California College Promise, a program providing free tuition for one year at California community colleges for full-time students. Funding from this program is expected to significantly bolster our existing San Diego Promise program. As a result, the San Diego Promise will extend the program to some eligible students into their second year.

Today, the San Diego Promise serves as a completion program – one that provides funding for two years of community college education for participating students.

Facing the Financial Challenges Students in the SDCCD have access to the most affordable, high-quality higher education in the nation, but earning a degree or certificate remains a steep financial challenge for far too many. In fact, most college students who have left college without a degree say financial reasons are a key cause. Many local students are the first in their family to go to college. Nearly 7 in 10 District students are working to support themselves or their family while going to school, and the vast majority receive financial aid to help them pay for their tuition and registration fees. Many students in the District are homeless, living in their car, living in a shelter, or on the street. A large percentage of students live in poverty, experiencing many challenges. Housing, food, and transportation are not the only costs that students must overcome. Approximately 1 in 4 students in the District say they have had to drop at least one class because they could not afford the required textbooks. More than 1 in 10 students say they have been forced to borrow a textbook from a friend to get by. Not surprisingly, an analysis of the students participating in the San Diego Promise pilot program found that most come from diverse backgrounds and bring significant financial need. In fact, nine of 10 San Diego Promise students are from underrepresented communities, including 61 percent who are Hispanic and 12 percent who are Asian/Pacific Islander. Approximately half of San Diego Promise students come from families with a household income of less than $40,000 annually, and 15 percent of Promise students come from families making less than $10,000 each year, according to the District's analysis.

More than a promise From specialized counseling to help with creating a comprehensive educational plan, and guided educational pathways, the San Diego Community College District is committed to making sure that students participating in the San Diego Promise reach their educational goals. Another important component of the program is all San Diego Promise students participate in at least one transition program at City, Mesa, or Miramar College, which include the First Year Experience, Student Success Day, Summer Bridge, and other cohort-based programs designed to engage students and provide support. San Diego Promise participants also receive a variety of support services, including regular meetings with a counselor, participation in workshops, and frequent email reminders to assist them in remaining on track. Such services are playing a key role with the District having some of the highest student completion rates in the California Community Colleges system and a 45 percent increase in degrees conferred since 2014.

How to Support the San Diego Promise The San Diego Promise has the potential to transform lives. You can support this effort by making a tax-deductible gift to assist students with the cost of attending college. The District, City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, and Continuing Education want to ensure that no one is denied access to higher education because of financial need. The San Diego Community College Auxiliary Organization, which is a 501(c)(3) organization, Tax ID 33-0428972, is serving as the fiscal agent for the San Diego Promise initiative. If you would like to make a donation: By check, please make checks payable to: San Diego Community College Auxiliary Organization or SDCCAO Mail to: San Diego Promise

c/o Lisa Cole-Jones, Development Coordinator

San Diego Community College District

3375 Camino del Rio South

San Diego, CA 92108 Donate Online Here

Call Lisa Cole-Jones, Development Coordinator, at 619-388-6692, or email lcole@sdccd.edu. Include the San Diego Promise in your estate plans. Click here for more information.